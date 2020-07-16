Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors sue Deutsche Bank and its CEO in wake of Epstein fine

Investors are suing Deutsche Bank and its CEO Christian Sewing, alleging the bank made false and misleading statements before it agreed to pay a $150 million fine for compliance failures linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. New York regulators last week announced Deutsche Bank would pay the fine for "significant compliance failures" over Epstein and two unrelated cases. Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:56 IST
Investors sue Deutsche Bank and its CEO in wake of Epstein fine
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Investors are suing Deutsche Bank and its CEO Christian Sewing, alleging the bank made false and misleading statements before it agreed to pay a $150 million fine for compliance failures linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Newark, New Jersey, and seeks unspecified damages.

It claims shareholders lost money because of Deutsche Bank's dealings with Epstein, who was implicated in dozens of sexual abuse cases. He died last August at the age of 66 after being found hanging in a Manhattan jail. New York regulators last week announced Deutsche Bank would pay the fine for "significant compliance failures" over Epstein and two unrelated cases.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the lawsuit. Last week, it said the settlement showed "how important it is to continue investing in our controls and enhancing our anti-financial crime capabilities". The lawsuit also names as defendants Deutsche Bank's finance chief James von Moltke and former CEO John Cryan.

The named plaintiff is Ali Karimi, who lives in Connecticut, according to court documents.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi HC transfers case of Malaysian minor from one JJB to another due to the lack of quorum

The Delhi High Court on Thursday transferred the case of a minor Malaysian national, from one Juvenile Justice Board JJB to another due to the lack of quorum in a case related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz here. T...

Painting develops children's cognitive, artistic abilities: Study

A new research, using digital image analysis technology, has shed light on some of the challenges children face when representing their imaginations through the medium of paint. The research from Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Tech...

Wealthy donors help Biden best Trump in Q2 U.S. election fundraising

Wealthy donors are giving Democrat Joe Biden a leg up in the U.S. presidential election money chase.Biden and his allies reeled in 282.1 million from April through June, beating Republican President Donald Trump in quarterly fundraising for...

UK begins easing lockdown in COVID-19 hotspot Leicester

The British government on Thursday eased lockdown restrictions imposed upon the COVID-19 hotspot of Leicester but said the central English city was still suffering above-average infection rates and some restrictions must remain.Were now in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020