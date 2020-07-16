Left Menu
Delhi model to fight Covid-19 possible due to collective efforts from political parties: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Delhi model of fighting COVID-19 has been possible due to the collective efforts and support from all political parties, MPs and MLAs.

Updated: 16-07-2020 22:11 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Delhi model of fighting COVID-19 has been possible due to the collective efforts and support from all political parties, MPs and MLAs. In a meeting with all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament from Delhi held through video-conferencing over the preparations being done to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister said, "Delhi model of fighting Coronavirus has been possible due to the collective efforts and support from all political parties, MPs and MLAs."

For the past few days, Chief Minister Kejriwal has been holding meetings with MLAs and MPs to take stock of the preparations done in the wake of COVID-19. Delhi Chief Minister tweeted, "I have been holding meetings with all the Delhi MLAs, MPs for the last few days. The public representatives have contributed significantly to our fight against Corona. Met several MLAs in the last two days, spoke to all MPs today. If we continue to get such cooperation, we will soon be able to defeat corona."

In the last month, Delhi has seen a huge decline in the death rate and COVID-19 positivity ratio. Initiatives such as increased testing, home isolation protocol, increasing medical infrastructure, increased number of beds, and collectivity and teamwork on behalf of various stakeholders have reduced the impact of corona in Delhi. In the meeting, Kejriwal further said, "The reason why the Delhi model of fighting the pandemic has been possible and successful is that all the parties and their members rose above their political affiliations and worked collectively to combat the virus."

"The foundation of the Delhi model is collectivity and teamwork," Kejriwal added. He said that in the time of this pandemic, the central government, hotels, private hospitals, banquet halls, NGOs, religious and cultural organisations have come in support of the Delhi government.

All the MPs also briefed the Chief Minister on significant steps being taken in their areas to combat coronavirus. Appreciating the MLAs and MPs for their consistent efforts to control corona in their areas, he said that if the government continues to get such cooperation from all ends, Delhi will soon be able to defeat coronavirus. (ANI)

