Thai PM says has asked banking executive Predee Daochai to join cabinet

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha on Friday said he has asked top banking executive Predee Daochai to join his cabinet.

Predee, 61, currently the co-president of Kasikorn Bank and chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association, had been widely tipped by local media to replace Uttama Savanayana as Finance Minister. Uttama resigned on Thursday.

Prayuth told reporters he had asked Predee to join and was waiting for his answer.