HC rejects petition on demolition of Telangana secretariat

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:44 IST
In a breather to the TRS government, the Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the demolition of the old state secretariat buildings here. A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and justice B Vijaysen Reddy upheld the government's argument that environmental clearance was not required for flattening the structures and rejected the plea by Prof P L Vishweshwar Rao and Cheruku Sudhakar.

Telangana Advocate General BS Prasad, representing the state government, informed the court that necessary permissions would be taken at the time of construction. Earlier, the court had extended the temporary stay on demolition of buildings till July 17.

The petitioners alleged that the demolition of the present secretariat complex consisting of 10 blocks, approximately 10 lakh sq ft, was being done without following the due procedure of law. The government's act is against the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016, Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and the Environment Protection Act 1986, among other laws, they alleged.

The Chandrashekhar Rao-led government began razing to the ground the secretariat building complexon July 7, days aftertheHighCourtdismissed a bunch of PILs challenging the state's decision to construct a new secretariat complex. After the High Court cleared decks for the construction of the new secretariat, the demolition of the old building complex beganand the foundation stone for the new one was laid on June 27, 2019.

The state government earlier indicated that the new secretariat, which would come up in about seven lakh sq ft would cost around Rs 400 crore and it had decided to equip the new one with state-of-the-art connectivity and other features.PTI GDK VVK ROH ROH.

