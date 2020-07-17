Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allahabad HC asks UP govt whether it has withdrawn cases against Raja Bhaiya

The bench passed the order on the writ petition moved by Shiv Prakash Shukla Senani whose counsel S M Royekwar argued that the petitioner had contested the Assembly election against Raja Bhaiya "and hence faced a threat to his life". It was further argued that the petitioner was given security cover.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:59 IST
Allahabad HC asks UP govt whether it has withdrawn cases against Raja Bhaiya

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government whether it has withdrawn criminal cases pending against former minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, and if so, explain the reason behind it. The high court's Lucknow bench comprising justices M N Bhandari and Manish Kumar cautioned the state government that if a proper explanation was is not given, it may take suo-moto cognizance and examine if the withdrawal of cases was proper or not.

The division bench expressed in its order that liberal withdrawal of criminal cases against any person facing a number of such cases has to be examined to see if it stood the test of judicial scrutiny or not. The bench passed the order on the writ petition moved by Shiv Prakash Shukla Senani whose counsel S M Royekwar argued that the petitioner had contested the Assembly election against Raja Bhaiya "and hence faced a threat to his life".

It was further argued that the petitioner was given security cover. As the time for security was expiring, he moved a representation to the government to extend his security. On an earlier petition, the HC had directed the state government to decide the petitioner's representation seeking extension of security but even then it has not been decided so far.

"On the other side, the state government has withdrawn many criminal cases pending against Raja Bhaiya to the utter surprise as he is a habitual criminal and has a long history of criminal cases and it would sub-serve no public purpose at all from withdrawal of prosecution against him," argued the counsel. Under the circumstances, the HC should intervene into the matter and grant adequate security to the petitioner otherwise his apprehension of threat to his life may prove true, pleaded the counsel.

The court extended the security cover of the petitioner till the next hearing. The bench took a strong view that the state government withdrew criminal cases pending against Raja Bhaiya.

Raja Bhaiya is an independent MLA from Kunda in Pratapgarh district. He was a cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh in the Akhilesh Yadav government and had resigned in the wake of the killing of Kunda DSP Zia-ul-Haq by a mob in Pratapgarh in 2013. PTI COR SAB CK.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Where did all the bulls go? Rallies stall as EU summit begins

Europes stock markets and fast charging currencies were left treading water on Friday, as EU leaders met in Brussels to try to hammer through a 750 billion euro post-pandemic recovery fund.European, U.S. and world equity markets were headin...

COVID-19 recovery rate 63.33 pc; of 3.42 lakh active cases less than 1.94 pc in ICU: Health ministry

The Union health ministry said on Friday that less than 1.94 per cent of the 3.42 lakh active COVID-19 cases in India are in ICU, 0.35 per cent on ventilator support and 2.81 per cent are being given oxygen, while the recovery rate has impr...

Tokyo Olympic venues lined up, schedule remains the same

The 42 venues for next years delayed Tokyo Olympics have been secured and the competition schedule will remain almost identical to the one that would have been used this year. The Athletes Village and the main press center have also been li...

PSBs sanction Rs 19,668 cr loans to 71 MSME hubs under credit guarantee scheme

The Finance Ministry on Friday said public sector banks have sanctioned Rs 19,668.87 crore to 71 MSME hubs across the country under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme ECLGS. Disbursement in these clusters stood at Rs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020