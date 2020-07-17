Left Menu
BJP MLA death: Wife alleges murder, moves Cal HC seeking CBI probe

The petitioner claimed that the state police had arrived at the conclusion of Roy's suicide even before the postmortem report was out, and also questioned its findings. The West Bengal government has handed over the investigation of Roy's death to the state CID..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 18:20 IST
The wife of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court on Friday, seeking a CBI investigation into his death, alleging that her husband was murdered. The Hemtabad MLA, who the West Bengal Police claim had died by suicide, was found hanging from a bamboo pole of a shop about a kilometre away from his home at Bindal village in North Dinajpur district on Monday morning.

Chandima Roy alleged that her husband's killing was a case of preplanned murder and prayed for an investigation by a central agency, preferably by the CBI, her lawyer Brajesh Jha said. The petition was filed online and the court has been urged for early hearing of the matter, Jha said.

Judicial and administrative work of the Calcutta High Court have been suspended till July 19 by Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan on account of a new phase of lockdown in containment zones in Kolkata and its suburbs. The petitioner claimed that the state police had arrived at the conclusion of Roy's suicide even before the postmortem report was out, and also questioned its findings.

The West Bengal government has handed over the investigation of Roy's death to the state CID..

