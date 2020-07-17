Punjab: Vigilance Bureau nabs accused in technical education recruitment scam

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested accused Paramvir Singh who was involved in the recruitment scam for the post of 'Craft Instructors' in Technical Education Department in 2013. An official spokesperson of Vigilance Bureau said that the probe was conducted on the directions of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

During the course of the enquiry, the bureau registered an FIR against the accused and also issued a lookout circular against Paramvir Singh, who was an employee of the Technical Education Department. The spokesperson said that Vigilance Bureau apprehended Paramvir Singh from Indira Gandhi international airport in Delhi on July 15.

During the investigation, Paramvir Singh provided some vital leads and further investigation is under progress, he added. (ANI)