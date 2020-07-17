Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three white men charged in killing of Black jogger in Georgia plead not guilty

Lawyers for one of the defendants, William "Roddie" Bryan, asked Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley to release him on bond, even as the victim's mother implored the court to keep him locked up. Walmsley said he expected to make a decision on bail for Bryan on Friday afternoon. Bryan, 50, shot the video that appeared to show the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, on Feb. 23 just outside the coastal town of Brunswick.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 23:21 IST
Three white men charged in killing of Black jogger in Georgia plead not guilty

The three white men charged with the murder of a Black jogger in the U.S. state of Georgia pleaded not guilty on Friday in a case that led to a national outcry after a cellphone video of the shooting surfaced on the Internet. Lawyers for one of the defendants, William "Roddie" Bryan, asked Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley to release him on bond, even as the victim's mother implored the court to keep him locked up.

Walmsley said he expected to make a decision on bail for Bryan on Friday afternoon. Bryan, 50, shot the video that appeared to show the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, on Feb. 23 just outside the coastal town of Brunswick. He was charged with murder and attempt to illegally detain and confine.

A former police officer, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, are charged with murder and aggravated assault. Police say Gregory McMichael saw Arbery jogging through his neighborhood outside of Brunswick and believed he looked like a burglary suspect. The elder McMichael called his son and the two armed themselves and drove after Arbery.

Bryan joined the chase in his own pickup truck, police say, and took video of the incident on his phone, which appears to show the McMichaels confronting Arbery before the jogger was shot with a shotgun. No trial date was immediately set, but several motions on behalf of Bryan, including a request for bond, remained before the court on Friday.

"The law is very clear" Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, said at the hearing. "There is no evidence that he presents a risk of fleeing, or threatening or endangering anyone." Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, implored the court not to grant bond.

"I say no," she said. "My son cannot go home and he ran for his life. William Bryan prevented my son from going home."

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Railways terminates Chinese firm's contract for signalling, telecommunication work: Official

The Railways on Friday terminated the contract of a Chinese firm for signalling and telecommunication work on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor due to poor progress, an official said. The work was to be executed on a 417-km section of ...

British policeman suspended after video shows him kneeling on Black suspect's neck

Londons police force suspended an officer on Friday pending an investigation after video footage emerged of him kneeling on the side of a Black suspects head and neck.Britains capital and other major cities have seen large Black Lives Matte...

Man held for posing as HM Shah's secretary to get official's transfer cancelled

The Delhi Police have arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly posing as the personal secretary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asking the staff of the ministry of road, transport and highways to modify the transfer order of an...

Dutch king may stop using carriage celebrating colonial past

Dutch King Willem-Alexander may stop using a ceremonial horse-drawn carriage with images celebrating the Netherlands former rule over colonies, he said on Friday, following an upsurge in criticism of the Golden Carriage. The gilded wooden c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020