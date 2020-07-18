Spike in COVID-19 cases in 25 districts of UP due to lack of testing: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed Uttar Pradesh government as the COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing in the state. She claimed that the reason behind the surge in cases is due to a lack of testing and juggling of data.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote, "Despite almost three months of lockdown and despite all claims of the UP government, coronavirus cases have increased sharply in 25 districts of UP in July. There has been a jump (in the number of COVID-19 cases) of 200 per cent in three districts, 400 per cent in three and above 1,000 per cent in one district." She added that according to the reports, 70 per cent of the infected people in Prayagraj died within 48 hours of reporting positive.

"We were already afraid of this, so in the beginning, we had written a letter to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and made positive suggestions in this context and raised the matter of maximum testing," Priyanka tweeted. "Today, this situation has occurred because of the lack of testing, delay in reporting, the juggling of data and not paying attention to contact tracing. The UP government has no answer to this," she added.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 45,163 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)