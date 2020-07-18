Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC restrains fashion designer from making face masks with DPS logo

The Delhi High Court has restrained a fashion designer from making face masks with the logo of "Delhi Public School" observing that the school has the right on the trademark.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 12:39 IST
Delhi HC restrains fashion designer from making face masks with DPS logo
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has restrained a fashion designer from making face masks with the logo of "Delhi Public School" observing that the school has the right on the trademark. A single-judge bench of Justice Mukta Gupta passed the restraining order on an application filed by Delhi Public School Society.

"A bare perusal of the impugned design would show that it not only infringes the trademarks and the copyright of the plaintiff (DPS Society) but also passes off the said goods to be that of the plaintiff," the High Court observed listing the matter for further hearing on July 28. Considering the facts pleaded in the application and the documents filed therewith, the bench said that the plaintiff has made out a prima facie case in its favour and in case no ad-interim injunction is granted, the plaintiff would suffer an irreparable loss.

The petitioner told the court that the defendant, fashion designer Manish Tripathi, was selling masks incorporating the trademark of Delhi Public School and copying the said trademark under his brand name 'Namastay Away'. The school submitted that it also came across brochures of the defendant wherein different designs and styles of masks bearing the impugned trademark are depicted in a manner so as to confuse and deceive the students, parents, and the public at large.

According to the DPS Society, in the year 1948, the plaintiff first conceived and adopted the distinctive crest of the school which comprises of a hand holding a torch (Mashaal) along with the school motto 'Service Before Self' and the words 'Delhi Public School' written inside a shield device with other distinctive artistic features comprised therein. The said artistic crest device was created and designed by the employee of the plaintiff under a contract of service and thus the plaintiff is the first owner of the said artistic work in terms of the provisions of the Copyright Act, the application said. (ANI)

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders resume 'grumpy' summit on budget, virus fund

European Union leaders were hunting for compromises Saturday as a summit to reach a deal on an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro 2.1 trillion EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund entered its second day with tensions running high. A full d...

Chicco offers Anti-mosquito Gel and spray for babies and children

New Delhi India, July 18 ANINewsVoir Not only in the summer, but also in the mild months, rarely do we get any respite from being exposed to different mosquitoes and insects. Climate changes and increase in humidity further increases their ...

Playing day-night Test against Australia would be challenging: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

By Vishesh Roy Playing a day-night Test against Australia could be challenging, believes Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as the Tim Paine-led side has played more matches with the pink ball in their backyard.The two sides are slated to take...

Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court. The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer including pancreatic ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020