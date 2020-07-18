Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netherlands's Rutte holds out as deadlocked EU talks go into second day

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-07-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 13:49 IST
Netherlands's Rutte holds out as deadlocked EU talks go into second day
Prime Minister Mark Rutte (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte held out against his European Union counterparts on Saturday as negotiations on a massive stimulus fund ran into a second day and officials predicted a rough road ahead. With the coronavirus pandemic dealing many European economies their worst economic shock since World War Two, leaders say they must agree on a 750 billion euro ($856 billion) recovery fund and a new 1 trillion euro EU budget.

Conceding that the atmosphere at the summit in Brussels had soured on Friday over a late evening dinner after 13 hours of talks reached a deadlock, Rutte told reporters on Saturday: "This will probably take a while." But Rutte said he would not agree at any cost, even as the Netherlands looked more isolated.

"It is getting a bit lonelier, I'm afraid," he said of Dutch insistence that any money paid out from the recovery fund first be vetted by The Hague. "I'm doing this for the whole of Europe because it is also in the interest of Spain and Italy that they emerge from this crisis with strength," Rutte said, referring to the two EU countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the 27 leaders - wearing masks in their first face-to-face meeting since February - had their own demands in a complex negotiation crisscrossing different regional and economic priorities. But the Dutch position highlighted the deep splits in the bloc, as the executive European Commission seeks a mandate to borrow billions of euros on capital markets for the first time. Fiscally conservative countries led by the Netherlands are adamant that any new debt should be strictly policed.

The exact size of 2021-27, 1 trillion euro budget, and how far to use payouts as leverage for reforms, or whether to withhold money over rule of law issues in eastern Europe, were still to be resolved. Hungarian Prime Minister Orban, who critics accuse of stifling the media, academics, and NGOs, threatened to veto the entire plan over a mechanism that would freeze out countries that fail to live up to democratic standards.

The second day was due to start at 0900 GMT, but officials said summit chair European Council President Charles Michel was circulating new proposals with leaders, possibly delaying the first plenary session. ($1 = 0.87 euros)

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders resume 'grumpy' summit on budget, virus fund

European Union leaders were hunting for compromises Saturday as a summit to reach a deal on an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro 2.1 trillion EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund entered its second day with tensions running high. A full d...

Chicco offers Anti-mosquito Gel and spray for babies and children

New Delhi India, July 18 ANINewsVoir Not only in the summer, but also in the mild months, rarely do we get any respite from being exposed to different mosquitoes and insects. Climate changes and increase in humidity further increases their ...

Playing day-night Test against Australia would be challenging: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

By Vishesh Roy Playing a day-night Test against Australia could be challenging, believes Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as the Tim Paine-led side has played more matches with the pink ball in their backyard.The two sides are slated to take...

Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court. The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer including pancreatic ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020