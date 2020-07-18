Left Menu
Lockdown hits livelihoods of Bengaluru vendors

Vendors in Bengaluru are finding it hard to earn a livelihood as the state government has allowed the sale of products only for a few hours each day. The lockdown imposed by the Karnataka government on July 14 will continue till July 22.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka), | Updated: 18-07-2020 14:53 IST
Lockdown hits livelihoods of Bengaluru vendors
Local vendors are facing tough times due to the lockdown. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vendors in Bengaluru are finding it hard to earn a livelihood as the state government has allowed the sale of products only for a few hours each day. The lockdown imposed by the Karnataka government on July 14 will continue till July 22. Speaking to ANI, Vanajakshi, a local vendor said, "We took loans from banks and small financiers to run our business. But we are finding it tough to pay back as our livelihoods have been hit."

"Because of the lockdown, no one comes to buy and markets remain vacant. There was a time when the Gandhi Nagar market was filled with customers, but now it looks like a vacant playground," she added. Mythri, an advocate, said, "Look at the conditions of vendors. It's precarious. They do not have any business at all. Even now they have been allowed to sell products till 12 noon, which is not sufficient. It's time for the government to step in and provide assistance. If the Central government can reduce corporate taxes, why can't it help them? At least it will help them pass off these difficult times. "

"They are earning through daily wages. The government imposed lockdown suddenly. Where will they go? The city market in Bengaluru is famous. At least 8,000 people come from slum areas. People here are poor. The lockdown was done suddenly and led to problems for these people," said Congress MLA Zamil Ahmed Khan. Referring to a recent meeting with the chief minister BS Yediyurappa, he said, "During the meeting called by the CM, I suggested that food kits must be arranged for vendors. The CM said the government is providing rice and wheat but that's not enough." (ANI)

