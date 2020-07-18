Left Menu
Bengaluru civic body commissioner transferred, replaced by former BBMP chief

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar was on Saturday transferred with immediate effect and replaced by N Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue Department.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar was on Saturday transferred with immediate effect and replaced by N Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue Department. Anil Kumar has been posted until further orders as Additional Chief Secretary to the government, Department of Public Enterprises, Bengaluru in place of V Rashmi Mahesh who has been transferred.

Manjunath Prasad, who has been the BBMP commissioner earlier remains in concurrent charge as Principal Secretary of Revenue Department and BBMP. "BH Anil Kumar, Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru, Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Chief Secretary to the government, Department of Public Enterprises, Bengaluru in the upgraded post of vice Smt V Rashmi Mahesh, IAS transferred," read a notification from the Karnataka State Government.

"N Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue Department, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Commissioner, BBMP, Bengaluru vice BH Anil Kumar, IAS transferred," the notification added. The order further stated that V Rashmi Mahesh, Secretary to the Government, Department of Public Enterprises has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary to Government Kannada and Culture Department.

With over 30,000 active cases Bengaluru is currently under lockdown till July 22. (ANI)

