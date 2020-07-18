Left Menu
Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 83.29 pc; over 1 lakh patients cured

The number of patients recovered from COVID-19 in the national capital crosses 1 lakh mark with 1,01,274 patients recovered as of Saturday, said the Delhi Government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 21:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of patients recovered from COVID-19 in the national capital crosses 1 lakh mark with 1,01,274 patients recovered as of Saturday, said the Delhi Government. "1,973 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total recovered patients to 1,01,274. The recovery rate now stands at 83.29 per cent," said the Delhi Government in the bulletin.

The bulletin further states that in the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 1,475 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 1,21,582. There are currently 16,711 active cases in the national capital.

26 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,597 deaths in the national capital. The Delhi Government further informed that 6246 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 15412 Rapid antigen tests conducted on Saturday. A total of 7,98,783 tests have been done so far.

With a spike of 34,884 cases and 671 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases reached 10,38,716 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of cases include 3,58,692 active cases, 6,53,751 cured/discharged/migrated and 26,273 deaths, the Health Ministry informed. (ANI)

