Rahul Gandhi says Centre behaving like Chamberlain amid LAC tensions
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Centre of behaving like former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain -- who was considered as a weak leader by many -- with regard to the tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He also went on to accuse the Centre of being cowardly.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 21:44 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Centre of behaving like former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain -- who was considered as a weak leader by many -- with regard to the tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He also went on to accuse the Centre of being cowardly. "China has taken our land and the Government Of India is behaving like Chamberlain. This will further embolden China. India is going to pay a huge price because of GOI's cowardly actions," tweeted the former Congress president.
The former Congress president also shared a video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's interaction with the Indian Army and ITBP personnel at Lukung. "Talks are underway to resolve the border dispute but to what extent it can be resolved I cannot guarantee. I can assure you, not one inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world," Rajnath Singh said.
On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives during combat with the Chinese forces in the Galwan valley, leading to tensions between both nations. Chinese soldiers subsequently started moving back following dialogues between the two countries. (ANI)
