Left Menu
Development News Edition

TikTok considers London and other locations for headquarters

TikTok is expected to "significantly" increase the size of its workforce in London and other key locations outside of China over the next several years, the source said. The Sunday Times reported https://bit.ly/2ZHlI1Z Tiktok has broken off talks with the UK government to open a global headquarters in Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2020 05:16 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 05:16 IST
TikTok considers London and other locations for headquarters

TikTok has been in discussions with the UK government over the past few months to locate its headquarters in London, a source familiar with the matter said, as part of a strategy to distance itself from its Chinese ownership.

London is among one of several locations the company is considering, but no decisions have been made, the source said. It was not immediately clear what other locations are under consideration. But it has hired aggressively in California this year, including poaching Kevin Mayer, a former Walt Disney Co executive, to be TikTok’s chief executive. He is based in the United States.

TikTok is facing heavy scrutiny in Washington over suspicions China could force the company to turn over user data. TikTok is owned by China-based ByteDance. The source said the company is largely focused on its issues in the United States over the last few weeks, but has not ruled out London as a potential location for its new headquarters. TikTok is expected to "significantly" increase the size of its workforce in London and other key locations outside of China over the next several years, the source said.

The Sunday Times reported https://bit.ly/2ZHlI1Z Tiktok has broken off talks with the UK government to open a global headquarters in Britain. A source said Tiktok was still in discussions with Britain's government.

TikTok declined to comment.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur

Cyber security agency CERT-In asks Twitter for full details of global hack, number of Indian users affected and data impacted: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases including 13 in Xinjiang

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases as of the end of July 18, up from 22 reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Sunday.Of the new infection, 13 were found in Urumqi, the capital of Chinas far western...

Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases including 13 in Beijing

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases as of the end of July 18, up from 22 reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Sunday. Of the new infection, 13 were found in Urumqi, the capital of Chinas far wester...

Jharkhand: Four new COVID care centres set up in Ranchi

Keeping the rising number of coronavirus cases in mind, four new COVID care centres have been set up in Ranchi, Jharkhand for asymptomatic patients. According to the district administration of the state capital, these COVID care centres hav...

Haryana: Social distancing norms flouted at rally organised by retrenched physical training instructors

Social distancing norms were flouted at a rally, which was organised by retrenched physical training instructors PTIs in Jind on Saturday. The event was attended by many people including members of Khap Panchayat. Those who participated in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020