UK's Raab says clear Uighurs in China suffered human rights abuses

UK's Raab says clear Uighurs in China suffered human rights abusesReuters | London | Updated: 19-07-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 14:48 IST
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday it was clear the Uighur minority in China had suffered abuses of their human rights.
"It is clear that there are gross, egregious human rights abuses going on, which is why in Geneva at the UN we raised this with 27 partners ... to call out the government of China for its human rights abuses of the Uighurs, also of Hong Kong," Raab told the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show.
Beijing's ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming told the same programme that most Uighurs were living happily and that ethnic minorities in China were treated as equals.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dominic Raab
- Uighur
- China
- British
- Liu Xiaoming
- UN
- Hong Kong
- Beijing
- BBC
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
UK lifts quarantine requirements for people coming from 59 countries but USA
'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans and Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China
Trump to criticize 'cancel culture' during Mount Rushmore trip
Bihar CM announces 4 lakh ex-gratia each for kin of lightning strike victims
Punjab, Haryana likely to receive rainfall in next 2 hours: IMD