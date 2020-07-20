U.S. federal judge's son shot and killed, husband wounded in New Jersey - media
The husband and son of federal judge Esther Salas were shot at their home in New Jersey on Sunday, media reported. The judge's son was killed, while the husband is in critical condition, the reports said https://bit.ly/2ZGNifD.
Investigators have preliminary information that someone dressed as a FedEx driver arrived at the family home in North Brunswick at about 5 p.m., ABC News said https://abcn.ws/2WBw8ON, citing multiple law enforcement sources, adding that a suspect "remains at-large". The FBI said on Twitter it was investigating the shooting.
