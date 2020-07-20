EU deal on recovery is possible and a necessity - French minister
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday an agreement on a recovery plan at the European Council meeting in Brussels was possible and a necessity. Le Maire also told French BFM TV that the future of Europe in the 21st century was at stake. "An agreement is possible. An agreement is a necessity", Le Maire said.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-07-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 12:34 IST
"An agreement is possible. An agreement is a necessity", Le Maire said. EU leaders stood at an impasse on Monday after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
