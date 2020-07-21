Coast Guard seizes charas worth Rs 42 lakhs
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) patrol team has seized 28 charas packets worth Rs 42 lakhs near Jakhau coast on Monday.
The packets weighing 1 kg each have been handed over to Marine Police for legal formalities.
"Coast Guard patrol team recovered 28 'charas' packets of 1 kg each amounting to Rs 42 lakhs near Jakhau coast yesterday. Packets handed over to Marine Police for legal formalities," the ICG said. (ANI)
