Digvijaya Singh urges RSS chief to inquire into 'illegal sand mining' by MP CM's family
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday urged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inquire about Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's family members being allegedly involved in "illegal sand mining".ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:26 IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday urged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inquire about Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's family members being allegedly involved in "illegal sand mining". Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote, "Sangh's Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat Ji, warm welcome in Bhopal city. Please take a secret report from your volunteers on the subject of conduct and corruption of BJP Chief Minister and Ministers. Also, inquire about Shivraj Ji's family members involved in illegal sand mining."
He further urged Bhagwat to inquire about "buying" of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. "You must also inquire about the buying of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. In this kind of democratic system, please be very clear about the conduct of MLAs and what you think in making them Ministers without being MLAs," he added (roughly translated from Hindi). (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Digvijaya Singh
- Mohan Bhagwat
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Congress
- CM
- RSS
- MLAs
- BJP
- Bhopal
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh CM requests PM to allow opening of gyms with conditions
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers on first Monday of 'Sawan'
Cong urges Madhya Pradesh CM to not allocate revenue portfolio to 'Scindia camp'
ICMR's claim to launch COVID-19 vaccine by Aug 15 an 'unscientific gaffe', says Kapil Sibal
WB CM doesn't believe in cooperative federalism; not keen on sharing COVID-19 data with Centre: BJP chief J P Nadda.