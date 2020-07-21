Left Menu
How will common man feel safe in this jungle raj: Priyanka Gandhi on journalist shot at in Ghaziabad

Slamming Uttar Pradesh Government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the State, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday specifically mentioned about the incident wherein a journalist in Ghaziabad was shot at for complaining to the police about his niece being harassed.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:42 IST
How will common man feel safe in this jungle raj: Priyanka Gandhi on journalist shot at in Ghaziabad
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote, "Ghaziabad is in NCR. If such is the condition of law and order here, then you can guess the condition of law and order in the entire Uttar Pradesh. A journalist was shot because he had complained to the police about his niece being harassed. How will any common man feel safe in this jungle raj?"

The incident occurred last night, days after Vikram Joshi, a journalist had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece. The miscreants opened fire at Joshi near his residence yesterday. Joshi has suffered a bullet injury on his head and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Joshi's brother, Aniket Joshi said, "A few men were harassing his niece a few days ago and my brother had opposed it and also filed a police complaint." According to the police, a total of nine people have been arrested in connection with the case. Efforts to nab another accused is underway.

Station in-charge has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has also been initiated after the family of journalist was attacked in Ghaziabad in an alleged inaction by police. Six police teams have been deployed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad to probe the incident.

"One of the main accused Ravi said that he was made to attack Vikram Joshi," said police. (ANI)

