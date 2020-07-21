4 get life term for double murder in UP's Bulandshahr

A court here on Tuesday sentenced four men to life imprisonment after convicting them of killing two brothers in the district in 2014. The court of Additional District Judge-4 also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the four.

The bodies of Kaushindra and Praveen, sons of Shyobeer and residents of Jamalpur village under Shikarpur police station, were found hidden near GT road in Kotwali Dehat area on August 8, 2014. Shyobeer had accused four people -- Somveer, Bunty, Sudhir and Sachin -- who all are residents of different villages under Ahmadgarh police station limits of killing his sons.

The four accused were arrested and sent to jail and the trial was going on in the court..