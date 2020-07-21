Discussions over availability of COVID-19 vaccines have begun: NITI Aayog

The government on Tuesday said that it has started discussions on the availability of COVID-19 vaccines to all those who need it, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog confirmed. On being asked about multiple vaccines that are being developed across the world and India's strategy on choosing those vaccines, Dr Paul said, "The initial results of the Oxford and Wuhan vaccine are encouraging. Two indigenous vaccines are in Phase one and two of the trials in the country."

"Discussions have already begun on how will the vaccines be made available to all those who need it," added Dr Paul. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry reiterated that an asymptomatic person, infected with the COVID-19, wearing a valved N-95 mask is more likely to infect others.

"Evidence suggests that with a valved mask the person wearing it is safe but if they are asymptomatic person then propensity of that person infecting others is there. This is an evolving situation," Health Ministry Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajesh Bhushan had said while addressing a press conference earlier today. (ANI)