Karnataka: KSRTC to commence bus services on Wednesday

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday announced the commencement of bus services from Bengaluru from 6 am on Wednesday. "As per the government's order, the lockdown ends, the bus service will commence from Bengaluru to other places tomorrow morning at 6 am," informed KSRTC.

The transport corporation has decided to commence the bus services after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa confirmed that there will be no extension of lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts. "There will not be any extension of lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, Chief Minister Yediyurappa confirmed after a marathon meeting with task force officials and with Cabinet colleagues, "Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

To contain the virus spread, the state government implemented a strict lockdown in Bengaluru on July 15. The restrictions will be effective until 5 am on July 22. On July 14, KSRTC Managing Director held a meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners of the transportation department through a video conference and discussed the smooth plying of buses in the state for two days - (July 13 & 14) amid the coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)