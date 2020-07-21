YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy to quarantine himself for a week

YSRCP MP and party general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy has announced that he is going under home quarantine for a period of seven to ten days. He said that he took such a decision as a precautionary measure. The leader of the YSRCP parliamentary party said that he won't be available even over the phone.

"In view of the COVID(-19) situation, I have decided to quarantine myself for a week to ten days as a mark of abundant caution. I will not be available on telephone except for emergencies," tweeted the YSRCP National General Secretary. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh has a total of 53,724 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. (ANI)