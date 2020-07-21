India's COVID-19 case count crosses 11.55 lakh after 37,148 new cases; 587 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 37,148 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total count of cases to 11,55,191. The death toll has gone up to 28,084 with 587 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that the total number of cases include 4,02,529 active cases and 7,24,578 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The recovery rate stands at 62.72 per cent. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with a total of 3,27,031 cases. The second worst-hit state, Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 1,75,678 COVID-19 cases while Delhi has reported 1,25,096 cases.

Delhi reported 1,349 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 1,25,096. A health bulletin by Delhi Government said there are 15,288 active cases in the metropolis.

It said that 27 more patients succumbed to the disease taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,690. The bulletin said that 1,200 patients have recovered or have been discharged in the last 24 hours and the cumulative figure now is 1,06,118. The recovery rate in the national capital stands at 84.83 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 2.95 per cent.

Tamil Nadu recorded 4,965 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths in the last 24 hours taking active cases to 51,344 and death toll to 2,626. With 8,369 new COVID-19 cases and 246 fatalities reported in Maharashtra, the count of coronavirus cases reached 3,27,031 on Tuesday. There are 1,32,236 active cases and 1,82,217 recoveries.

Mumbai reported 995 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths on Tuesday. The total number of cases climbed to 1,03,262 including 23,893 active cases, 73,555 discharged patients and 5,814 deaths. Mumbai's Dharavi area reported 10 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total cases to 2,502 of which 151 cases are active.

In Kerala, 720 new COVID-19 cases were reported today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 13,994 including 8056 active cases. The number of COVID-19 cases stands at 1,656 in Himachal Pradesh including 561 active cases.

Fourteen new coronavirus cases were reported in Chandigarh today taking the total number of cases to 751. Rajasthan reported 983 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The death toll in the state is 577.

Goa reported 174 new COVID-19 cases today taking total cases to 4,027 out of which 1,552 cases are active cases and 2,449 recovered patients. A total of 26 patients have died due to the disease in the state. Sikkim reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total count of cases to 330. The number of active cases in the state is now 222 and 108 persons have been cured and discharged.

West Bengal saw 2,261 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths today. The total number of cases has risen to 47,030 including 17,813 active cases, 28,035 discharged patients and 1,182 deaths. (ANI)