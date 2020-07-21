Parbatpur coal block scam: CBI writes to Jharkhand govt seeking sanction to prosecute Madhu Koda

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has written to the Jharkhand government seeking sanction to prosecute former Chief Minister Madhu Koda in connection with Parbatpur coal block scam.

Earlier, Koda, along with others, was convicted by the trial court in December 2017 for criminal misconduct and abusing his position as a public servant and favouring the allocation of Rajhara Coal Block to Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Limited.

Koda was the Chief Minister of Jharkhand from September 2006 to August 23, 2008. (ANI)