SC to hear 'suo motu criminal contempt matter' against lawyer Prashant Bhusan, Twitter India

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, will hear the 'suo motu criminal contempt matter' against lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged tweets and Twitter India on Wednesday. According to the rule of contempt, for a publication (including web/social media platform too), author and publisher, both are called out.

As per the supreme court website, the matter is listed for tomorrow and the apex court has also made Twitter India a party in the case. Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance against lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged tweets.

Bhushan had on June 27 accused the Supreme Court of playing a part in the "destruction of India's democracy" in the last six years. "When historians in the future look back at the last 6 years to see how democracy has been destroyed in India even without a formal Emergency, they will particularly mark the role of the Supreme Court in this destruction, & more particularly the role of the last 4 CJIs," he had tweeted. (ANI)