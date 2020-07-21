Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to hear 'suo motu criminal contempt matter' against lawyer Prashant Bhusan, Twitter India

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, will hear the 'suo motu criminal contempt matter' against lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged tweets and Twitter India on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:51 IST
SC to hear 'suo motu criminal contempt matter' against lawyer Prashant Bhusan, Twitter India
Supreme Court of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, will hear the 'suo motu criminal contempt matter' against lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged tweets and Twitter India on Wednesday. According to the rule of contempt, for a publication (including web/social media platform too), author and publisher, both are called out.

As per the supreme court website, the matter is listed for tomorrow and the apex court has also made Twitter India a party in the case. Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance against lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged tweets.

Bhushan had on June 27 accused the Supreme Court of playing a part in the "destruction of India's democracy" in the last six years. "When historians in the future look back at the last 6 years to see how democracy has been destroyed in India even without a formal Emergency, they will particularly mark the role of the Supreme Court in this destruction, & more particularly the role of the last 4 CJIs," he had tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers top prospect Lux optioned

Top prospect Gavin Lux was optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season opener on Thursday. Lux is ranked as a top-five prospect in baseball by multiple major outlets and was the Baseball America 2019 minor league player of ...

California coronavirus cases top 400,000, soon to over take New York as worst-hit state

California on Tuesday became the second U.S. state after New York to report more than 400,000 COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters tally of county data.The most populous U.S. state has totaled 400,166 COVID-19 cases, putting it on the ver...

Board changes date; students to get Madhyamik mark sheets on

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said that mark sheets of the Madhyamik Pariksha, the class 10 examination, would be distributed to students on Wednesday and Friday. The Board had earlier announced that mark sheets wi...

Tesla's spent a year terrifying, electrifying Wall Street

Teslas losses were mounting last summer, massive debt payments were looming, and both Wall Street and federal regulators had run out of patience with the erratic behaviour of CEO Elon Musk. One year ago this week, shares plunged 14 after Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020