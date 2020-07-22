Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't attend meetings of Oppn leaders: Maha govt to officials

Maharashtra Government on Tuesday issued a circular to all the government offices of State stating that the government officers are not expected to attend meetings called by opposition leaders including Members of the Parliament, Member of the Legislative Assembly and other non-governmental members.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-07-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 10:53 IST
Don't attend meetings of Oppn leaders: Maha govt to officials
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday issued a circular to all government offices of the State stating that the government officers are not expected to attend meetings called by opposition leaders including members of the parliament, member of the legislative assembly and other non-governmental members. In the circular, it is stated that as per a circular dated March 11, 2016, all departments of government offices have been instructed that only government ministers have the power to oversee the administrative work and to issue orders to the concerned officers by convening a meeting or inviting them for an official visit.

However, no such powers are given to non-governmental members like opposition leaders of the legislative assembly and the legislative council. Therefore, government officials are not expected to attend meetings or visits organised by such non-official members / members of parliament / members of the legislative assembly. In the circular, it is also mentioned that in order to avoid problems in the public interest as well as in the disposal of public works, the District Collector should call for a list of pending works from the members of the district who are willing to convene a meeting to expedite the disposal of pending works in the constituency.

Also, one day of each month should be fixed and a meeting should be held with the concerned government officials. The concerned member of parliament / member of legislative assembly should also be invited for this meeting for discussion. All the departments of various ministries are advised to bring these directions to the notice of all the heads of departments / offices under their administrative control and to strictly follow the instructions in the circulars. Reacting to this circular, opposition leader of legislative council Praveen Darekar termed it as an anti-democratic move, and said the government has issued this circular to put a restriction on the opposition leaders' rights given by the Constitution.

Slamming the government for this move, he said, "Being responsible opposition leaders me and Devendra Fadnavis met and visited various places in the state and COVID-19 centres here to see the current situation. We have not given any such orders to any officers." (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Woman who set herself on fire outside UP CM's office dies

Lucknow July 22 PTI A woman, who had set herself on fire in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths office here, died at a hospital, officials said on Wednesday. The woman and her daughter had set themselves on fire on July 17 over alleged...

Anna Camp says she contracted COVID-19 after not wearing mask 'one time'

Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp has revealed she had caught coronavirus earlier this year after she didnt wear a mask one time in public. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 37-year-old actor detailed about her symptoms and urged people to we...

Undiagnosed virus infections could be 27 times higher in S.Korea's Daegu city-study

A small South Korean survey of people with no history of COVID-19, but living in a city with the most cases, showed that roughly one in 13 had antibodies to the novel coronavirus, indicating the virus may have spread more widely than though...

Study shows fusion protein holds promise for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension

Symptoms of pulmonary arterial hypertension PAH may begin slowly, and even before they appear, extensive damage has caused the obstruction of small arteries leading to increased blood pressure in the lungs. By the time symptoms -- most nota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020