E-commerce platforms have to display country of origin on imported products: Centre to HC

E-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal have to ensure that the country of origin is displayed on imported products sold on their platforms, the Centre told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. The affidavit has been filed in response to a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to ensure that the name of the manufacturing country is displayed on products being sold on e-commerce sites.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 13:36 IST
E-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal have to ensure that the country of origin is displayed on imported products sold on their platforms, the Centre told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. The submission was made in an affidavit placed before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan by the central government which said that according to the Legal Metrology Act and Rules e-commerce sites have to ensure country of origin is displayed on the "digital and electronic network used for e-commerce transactions".

The affidavit, filed through central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul, also stated that enforcement of the rules was the responsibility of the states and union territories. Digpaul said that whenever any violation is observed, action is taken by the legal metrology officials of the concerned state or union territory in accordance with law.

"The necessary advisory/ direction to all e-commerce entities with a copy to the Controller of Legal Melrology of all States/UTs have been issued to ensure the compliance of the provisions of the Act and Rules," the affidavit said. The affidavit has been filed in response to a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to ensure that the name of the manufacturing country is displayed on products being sold on e-commerce sites.

