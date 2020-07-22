Left Menu
Māori Arts and Crafts Institute Vesting Act passed by House

When the Act comes into force upon receiving the Royal Assent, it will vest Te Puia | NZMACI, the national tourism and cultural arts institution, in Rotorua iwi.

22-07-2020
A significant tourism enterprise and cultural icon, Te Puia New Zealand Arts Māori and Crafts Institute will be transferred to the new iwi owners immediately. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute Vesting Act 2020 was passed by the House today and the Minister for Māori Development, Nanaia Mahuta, says this has been a long time coming and means the iwi can now focus on developing their future.

When the Act comes into force upon receiving the Royal Assent, it will vest Te Puia | NZMACI, the national tourism and cultural arts institution, in Rotorua iwi.

"Not only is it a tourist destination where commercial gains will be made, but it will also ensure that the legacy of toi Māori will be around for future generations so that our future carvers, weavers, waka exponents, but arts and crafts champions will also have a place to hone and further their craft continuing a long tradition of our people."

Te Puia New Zealand Arts and Crafts Limited Partnership will be the kaitiaki of the institution and is a partnership between Wāhiao Tūhourangi o Whakarewarewa, the hapū of Ngāti Hurungaterangi, Ngāti Taeotū, Ngā Te Kahu o Ngāti Whakaue and the Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust on behalf of Ngāti Whakaue.

"It is fitting that manawhenua of the Whakarewarewa Valley land assume ownership of the Te Puia / NZMACI business. They are kaitiaki and owners of the underlying land and have made significant contributions to the development of the Institute over the years.

"The land on which the tourist attraction operates at Whakarewarewa was returned to the iwi in 2009, and in 2017, iwi and hapū members endorsed the proposal to have Te Puia NZ MACI business also vested in them.

"The institute will face challenges as the impacts of COVID-19 are felt throughout the tourism and hospitality sector. It also, however, has a long history of innovation, creativity and resilience. I am confident the iwi partners will respond well to the new environment."

A significant tourism enterprise and cultural icon, Te Puia New Zealand Arts Māori and Crafts Institute will be transferred to the new iwi owners immediately.

Te Puia New Zealand Arts Māori and Crafts Institute is the only institute of its kind in the world. It was first started in 1926 and operates as a tourism venture with specialised education schools dedicated to Māori arts and crafts.

"It's a very special occasion for the iwi and hapū involved as it now enables them to start planning to achieve their future aspirations," says Nanaia Mahuta.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

