Disabled people excluded from welfare schemes from 'time immemorial', says HC

Persons with disabilities (PWD) have been excluded from welfare schemes "from time immemorial" and it "requires no debate" that they have been marginalised, the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday. "Fact that persons with disabilities get marginalised from every scheme does not require a debate.

"The problem is they are excluded from (welfare) schemes from time immemorial. If the Centre is not aware about this, we will make it aware," a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said. The observations by the bench came while hearing an NGO's PIL seeking directions to the Centre to ensure that states and Union Territories provide benefits of welfare schemes, like Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Kalyan Yojana, to PWD also during the COVID-19 pandemic.