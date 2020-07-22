Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wikileaks lawyer Garzon to represent Maduro associate in US extradition case

In a statement in June, Venezuela's foreign ministry called Saab's arrest a violation of international law and said he had been traveling as an "agent" of the state on business to obtain humanitarian supplies to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:44 IST
Wikileaks lawyer Garzon to represent Maduro associate in US extradition case

Former Spanish judge Baltazar Garzon's law firm said on Tuesday it will represent a detained Venezuelan businessman close to President Nicolas Maduro whom the United States is seeking to extradite from Cape Verde on corruption charges. Alex Saab was arrested in June when a plane he was traveling on landed in the West African island nation. The United States last year charged him with money laundering and sanctioned him for allegedly orchestrating a corruption network that allowed him and Maduro to profit from a state-run food subsidy program.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in June that Saab, a Colombian who also has a Venezuelan passport, was arrested pursuant to an Interpol red notice issued with respect to his indictment. Garzon, who won fame with his attempt to extradite former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet in the 1990s, is also coordinating Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's defense to fight his extradition from Britain to the United States.

In a statement Garzon's Madrid-based law firm, ILOCAD, said Saab's arrest was an example of how the Trump administration was using legal process to "pressure Venezuela on the level of international politics." ILOCAD said it would contact the United Nations and African Union to demonstrate that "Mr Saab's rights are being violated by this extradition process."

The U.S. government has imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela's vital oil sector to deprive the government of funds, and has indicted Maduro and over a dozen other top officials for crimes including drug trafficking and corruption. In a statement in June, Venezuela's foreign ministry called Saab's arrest a violation of international law and said he had been traveling as an "agent" of the state on business to obtain humanitarian supplies to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ram temple trust member says Modi to attend Aug 5 ceremony

A member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Talking to reporters here, Swami Govind Devgiri Mah...

US wildlife agency rejects protections for rare fish species

US wildlife officials on Wednesday rejected special protections for a rare, freshwater fish species thats been at the centre of a long-running legal dispute, citing conservation efforts that helped increase Arctic grayling numbers in a Mont...

Pak continues ceasefire violation, shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan army continued its ceasefire violation on Wednesday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate befit...

Pompeo, in Denmark, says US will assert greater Arctic role

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States will become more active in the Arctic to counter growing Russian influence and thwart attempts by China to insert itself into the region. On a brief visit to Denmark, Pom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020