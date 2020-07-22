Left Menu
Uttarkhand CM invites Sundar Pichai to explore opportunities in the state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in a letter to Sundar Pichai invited Google to explore opportunity in the state, adding that the government would ensure "complete support" to "make it happen".

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:59 IST
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in a letter to Sundar Pichai invited Google to explore opportunity in the state, adding that the government would ensure "complete support" to "make it happen". "Dear Sundar Pichai I invite Google to explore opportunities, our state of Uttarakhand offers, especially for setting up of data-centers etc. We promise complete support of our government to help make it happen," tweeted Rawat.

He also shared a snapshot of the letter he wrote to the Google CEO as well. "As you are aware that the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, formed in 2000, has in the last two decades emerged as a preferred investment destination in the country. It is ranked as the best hill state for the ease of doing business in India," read the letter from Rawat to Pichai.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister further said the state has a high literacy rate, an abundance of skilled human resource, relatively less pollution and crime. "The COVID-19 pandemic makes it imperative for businesses to look at alternate models for development. The possibility of working from remote locations open up new opportunities for the IT Sector in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Rawat added.

"I would like you to explore the opportunity of making Uttarakhand as a key component of your investment plans for India. On behalf of the state government, we assure you of all support," the letter added. This comes on the back of Google CEO announcing an investment of Rs 75,000 crore or approximately USD 10 billion into India over the next five to seven years through 'Google for India Digistation Fund' on July 13. (ANI)

