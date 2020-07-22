Retired SC judge BS Chauhan to head judicial inquiry into Vikas Dubey encounter

The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted Uttar Pradesh government's suggestion to have retired Supreme Court judge, Justice BS Chauhan, head the judicial inquiry commission into the encounter of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh government, suggested retired Justice BS Chauhan for heading the judicial inquiry into the killing of eight cops in Kanpur and the subsequent encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey and his henchmen.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde asked the new inquiry commission to submit a report before the court within a period of two months. Mehta also proposed name of former Director General of Police (DGP) KL Gupta as a member of the inquiry commission, along with former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Sashi Kant Agarwal.

Therefore, a new committee, headed by retired Justice BS Chauhan and also including former UP DGP KL Gupta has been constituted to probe Vikas Dubey encounter. During the last hearing, the state government had expressed its willing to reconstitute the panel probing the encounter.

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen during an encounter in Kanpur, was killed in an encounter by the police after he allegedly tried to run away. (ANI)