SC to hear Thursday plea of Raj speaker against HC order to defer disqualification proceedings

SC to hear Thursday plea of Raj speaker against HC order to defer disqualification proceedingsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:18 IST
The Supreme Court would on Thursday hear a plea of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi against the high court order restraining him till July 24 from conducting disqualification proceedings against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot
As per the list of business uploaded on the Supreme Court website for July 23, a bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari would hear the plea. Earlier, in the day Speaker C P Joshi moved the top court against the Rajasthan High Court order saying the "judiciary was never expected" to intervene in such matters resulting in "constitutional impasse"
Seeking an interim stay on the high court's July 21 order, the plea has said that it was the duty of the top court to ensure that all constitutional authorities exercise their jurisdiction within the boundaries and respect their “respective ‘lakshman rekha’ as envisaged by the Constitution itself”.
