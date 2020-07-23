Ladakh LG inaugurates COVID-19 testing facility at DIHAR

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on Wednesday inaugurated the COVID-19 testing facility established in adherence to the safety standards and advisories of ICMR at (DIHAR) lab in Leh on July 22. The facility at DIHAR has been built to increase the rate of testing to identify corona cases in the union territory.

As per the Union Home Ministry, Ladakh reported 1,198 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. This includes 186 active cases and 1,010 cured and discharged patients. Two deaths have been reported so far due to the infection, it added. (ANI)