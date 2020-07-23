Ladakh LG inaugurates COVID-19 testing facility at DIHAR
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on Wednesday inaugurated the COVID-19 testing facility established in adherence to the safety standards and advisories of ICMR at (DIHAR) lab in Leh on July 22.ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 23-07-2020 05:43 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 05:43 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on Wednesday inaugurated the COVID-19 testing facility established in adherence to the safety standards and advisories of ICMR at (DIHAR) lab in Leh on July 22. The facility at DIHAR has been built to increase the rate of testing to identify corona cases in the union territory.
As per the Union Home Ministry, Ladakh reported 1,198 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. This includes 186 active cases and 1,010 cured and discharged patients. Two deaths have been reported so far due to the infection, it added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- ICMR
- Leh
- Union Home Ministry
- Ladakh
ALSO READ
Over 2.6 lakh COVID-19 samples being tested per day: ICMR
On an average India is testing more than 2.6 lakh samples per day for COVID-19: ICMR.
ICMR plans pan-India survey to determine exposure of population to coronavirus
'ICMR's letter giving Aug15 deadline for COVID vaccine aimed at expediting approved trials'
ICMR plans pan-India sero-survey to determine exposure of population to coronavirus