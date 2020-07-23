Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Ethiopia's city transport office has introduced new legislation that does not allow motorbikes with plate numbers from regional states to operate in the capital Addis Ababa, according to a news report by Brokena.com.

This move is to reverse the rising crime rate in the capital, as reported by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC).

Sitotaw Akale, the city's transport office head, is cited as saying that motorbikes with plate numbers from regions have become a challenge in the rising crime rate in the city and traffic congestion. The new regulation is effective as of July 22.

"From now on, if these motorbikes are operating in Addis Ababa they will be held accountable," said Sitotaw.

Due to a measure which was taken on the part of the city administration since last year the number of motorbikes in the city is reduced to 3600 (from 15,000) which are licensed.

The City also said that it has no intention to issue any more licenses to motorbikes in the capital Addis Ababa.

Addis Ababa City Transport Authority is also taking care of the safety of people during the Coronavirus pandemic situation. On May 6, the authority has announced that minibus customers in the city should wear face masks as of Friday, May 08.

The authority said mandatory face masks among those using public service transport systems were introduced effective May 06.