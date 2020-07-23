Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 23-07-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 10:19 IST
Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ethiopia's city transport office has introduced new legislation that does not allow motorbikes with plate numbers from regional states to operate in the capital Addis Ababa, according to a news report by Brokena.com.

This move is to reverse the rising crime rate in the capital, as reported by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC).

Sitotaw Akale, the city's transport office head, is cited as saying that motorbikes with plate numbers from regions have become a challenge in the rising crime rate in the city and traffic congestion. The new regulation is effective as of July 22.

"From now on, if these motorbikes are operating in Addis Ababa they will be held accountable," said Sitotaw.

Due to a measure which was taken on the part of the city administration since last year the number of motorbikes in the city is reduced to 3600 (from 15,000) which are licensed.

The City also said that it has no intention to issue any more licenses to motorbikes in the capital Addis Ababa.

Addis Ababa City Transport Authority is also taking care of the safety of people during the Coronavirus pandemic situation. On May 6, the authority has announced that minibus customers in the city should wear face masks as of Friday, May 08.

The authority said mandatory face masks among those using public service transport systems were introduced effective May 06.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine; now peace is being established in entire N-E region:PM.

Northeast has potential to become Indias growth engine now peace is being established in entire N-E regionPM....

Michael Kasprowicz quits Cricket Australia Board

Cricket Australia CA Chairman Earl Eddings has confirmed the resignation of Non-Executive Director, Michael Kasprowicz with immediate effect.One of the longest-serving directors on the CA board, Kasprowicz made the call just weeks after for...

Rossari Biotech makes stellar stock market debut; lists with premium of 58 pc

Shares of specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech made a stellar debut at the bourses on Thursday and jumped nearly 58 per cent against its issue price of Rs 425 per share. The stock listed at Rs 670, registering a gain of 57...

Study explains how neurons reshape inside body fat to boost its calorie-burning capacity

Many previous research papers have suggested that one can lose fat by eating less or moving more. However, despite studying it for decades, the biology underlying this equation remains mysterious. What really ignites the breakdown of stored...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020