Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Boko Haram terrorists kill five aid workers abducted from Borno state

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 23-07-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 10:53 IST
Nigeria: Boko Haram terrorists kill five aid workers abducted from Borno state
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr / Global Panorama

Boko Haram terrorists have released a video on Wednesday showing the killing of five humanitarian workers who were recently abducted in Nigeria's restive Borno state, according to a news report by CGTN Africa.

The video showed that the workers, who represented the State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, and International Rescue Committee, were all executed.

The insurgents had earlier demanded about 500,000 U.S. dollars ransom before the abducted workers could be released.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condemned the murder, assuring that the government would continue to do all it could to ensure that every remaining vestige of Boko Haram would be wiped out.

The Boko Haram insurgents, who seek an Islamic caliphate in northern Nigeria, have been carrying out attacks on civilian and military facilities in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe despite the efforts of security agencies.

The Boko Haram insurgency has killed more than 30,000 people since 2009 and displaced millions of others, mainly in northeast Nigeria.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine; now peace is being established in entire N-E region:PM.

Northeast has potential to become Indias growth engine now peace is being established in entire N-E regionPM....

Michael Kasprowicz quits Cricket Australia Board

Cricket Australia CA Chairman Earl Eddings has confirmed the resignation of Non-Executive Director, Michael Kasprowicz with immediate effect.One of the longest-serving directors on the CA board, Kasprowicz made the call just weeks after for...

Rossari Biotech makes stellar stock market debut; lists with premium of 58 pc

Shares of specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech made a stellar debut at the bourses on Thursday and jumped nearly 58 per cent against its issue price of Rs 425 per share. The stock listed at Rs 670, registering a gain of 57...

Study explains how neurons reshape inside body fat to boost its calorie-burning capacity

Many previous research papers have suggested that one can lose fat by eating less or moving more. However, despite studying it for decades, the biology underlying this equation remains mysterious. What really ignites the breakdown of stored...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020