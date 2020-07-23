Left Menu
Development News Edition

Courts cannot intervene in disqualification proceedings, Raj Speaker tells SC

Joshi has challenged the Rajasthan High Court's July 21 order, which said the verdict on the petition filed by the 19 MLAs, challenging the disqualification notices, will be pronounced on July 24 and asked him to defer the disqualification proceedings till then..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:45 IST
Courts cannot intervene in disqualification proceedings, Raj Speaker tells SC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the state high court has no jurisdiction to restrain him from conducting disqualification proceedings till July 24 against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra commenced hearing on Joshi's plea that referred to a famous top court verdict rendered in the 1992 Kihoto Hollohan case, in which it was held that courts can't intervene in disqualification proceedings undertaken by the Speaker under Tenth Schedule to the Constitution.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Joshi, said courts could only intervene when the Speaker takes a decision to suspend or disqualify a member of the House. Sibal's response came when the bench asked him whether courts could not intervene at all if the Speaker suspended or disqualified a lawmaker.

The hearing on the plea is underway. Joshi has challenged the Rajasthan High Court's July 21 order, which said the verdict on the petition filed by the 19 MLAs, challenging the disqualification notices, will be pronounced on July 24 and asked him to defer the disqualification proceedings till then.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK official advised minister of risks in buying OneWeb stake

British officials voiced concerns about the government buying a 500 million stake in satellite company OneWeb this month, questioning whether it would deliver UK jobs and offer value for taxpayers money, according to a committee of lawmaker...

Family of slain Ethiopian singer mourns their "hero like a lion"

The white stone house with a paved floor stands out in the Ethiopian town of Ambo, a poor region where homes are mostly constructed of wood and mud.But the surrounding fence is incomplete - a constant reminder to the elderly inhabitants of ...

Jaipur court directs SOG to probe Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's role in credit society scam

A Jaipur court has directed Rajasthans Special Operations Group SOG to investigate the role of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in connection with the alleged Rs 884 crore credit society scam. Additional District and Sessions Judge P...

EU recovery fund optimism, US-China tensions bolster euro zone bonds

Euro zone bond yields held near multi-month lows on Thursday, with demand for fixed income supported by U.S.-China tensions and hopes the bloc will bounce back quickly from the impact of COVID-19 given this weeks recovery fund deal. The yie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020