Babri demolition case: Murli Manohar Joshi deposes before court via video link

Babri demolition case: Murli Manohar Joshi deposes before court via video linkPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-07-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:53 IST
A special CBI court on Thursday recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case
The statement of the 86-year-old leader was recorded in the court of Special Judge S K Yadav through video conference
Former deputy prime minister LK Advani (92) is likely to record his statement on Friday through video conference.
- READ MORE ON:
- Murli Manohar Joshi
- LK Advani
- CBI
- BJP