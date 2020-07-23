Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri demolition case: Murli Manohar Joshi deposes before court via video link

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-07-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:53 IST
Babri demolition case: Murli Manohar Joshi deposes before court via video link
Representative image

A special CBI court on Thursday recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case

The statement of the 86-year-old leader was recorded in the court of Special Judge S K Yadav through video conference

Former deputy prime minister LK Advani (92) is likely to record his statement on Friday through video conference.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Vice president, PM pay tributes to Tilak, Azad on their birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to two icons of Indias independence movement, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad, on their birth anniversary, saying people should resolve t...

Enhanced use of technology to be most disruptive change in legal profession going ahead: Survey

Enhanced use of technology is likely to be among the most disruptive changes in the legal profession over the next ten years, according to a survey of legal professionals released on Thursday. Commissioned by Gurgaon-based BML Munjal Univer...

China stocks snap uptrend as consulate closure sets stage for profit taking

Chinese shares fell on Thursday, snapping a four-day win streak, after an abrupt U.S. order for closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston stoked geopolitical tensions and offered exits for investors who profited from the markets recent ra...

ANALYSIS-Rugby-Super Rugby falls through cracks as COVID-19 shifts landscape

Super Rugby was no picture of health before it was floored by COVID-19 in March but the pandemic has all but crushed the competitions hopes of a quick recovery in 2021.The tournament spanning the Antipodes to the Americas may be revived if ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020