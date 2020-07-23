Qatar reiterates commitment to resolving Gulf dispute via diplomatic means -state news agency

Qatar reiterates commitment to resolving Gulf dispute via diplomatic means -state news agencyReuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:36 IST
Qatar has reiterated its commitment to resolving the diplomatic dispute in the Gulf via peaceful and diplomatic means, state news agency QNA said on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have since mid-2017 severed political, trade and transport ties with Qatar over accusations it had been supporting terrorism and cosying up to regional foe Iran. Qatar denies the accusations.
