Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT raps Haryana for giving more time to stone crushers on keeping distance from schools

The plea had said that there is no prohibition against setting up of stone crushers near educational institutions which results in violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 (as amended in 2017). "According to the applicant, the Mines and Geology Department of the State of Haryana has issued Notification dated September 28, 1992 notifying 'Haryana Regulation and Control of Crusher Rules, 1992'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:58 IST
NGT raps Haryana for giving more time to stone crushers on keeping distance from schools
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Haryana government for granting an extension of time to stone crushers on maintaining distance from educational institutions. Haryana has no jurisdiction to grant time once there is a violation of environmental norms, it said. "The State is bound by the Public Trust Doctrine to enforce environment norms as such safeguards are part of the fundamental right of citizens to life. Once it is so, the State has no discretion to waive compliance only on the plea of avoiding litigation," said a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel.

The NGT said the waiver to stone crushers is against the principle of sustainable development. It directed the Haryana government to submit further action taken and compliance report before January 14, 2021.

The State Pollution Control Board informed the NGT that some stone crushers were not meeting the prescribed norms. "Out of 58 such stone crushers, 10 have been closed. 39 are now complying and out of the remaining seven, five have been ordered to be closed while proceedings for closure are pending against two.

"It is also mentioned that the Government of Haryana has passed an order on May 19 granting an extension of time to stone crushers not meeting the siting criteria," the SPCB said. The green panel had earlier directed the Haryana government to finalize within two months as to what should be the distance of stone crushers from educational institutions in the state.

The direction had come on a plea moved by the Sardar Patel Jan Chetna Education Society that sought enforcement of an October 31, 2018, NGT order, directing the Director of Environment to take steps and specify the distance of stone crushers from educational institutions. The plea had said that there is no prohibition against setting up stone crushers near educational institutions which results in a violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 (as amended in 2017).

"According to the applicant, the Mines and Geology Department of the State of Haryana has issued Notification dated September 28, 1992, notifying 'Haryana Regulation and Control of Crusher Rules, 1992'. Rule 3 (5) of the Noise Pollution Rules provides for 100 meters area around educational institutions and hospitals being declared as silence area. The said distance has been now increased to 250 meters vide Notification dated September 25, 2017. There is also a requirement for precautions for the protection of the forest, water bodies, health treatment units, etc. Some of the States have issued notifications laying down the distance from educational institutions within which no stone crusher can be set up," the plea had said.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Older adults coped with COVID-19 pandemic best, UBC study reveals

Older adults who are aged 60 and above, have better emotional wellbeing, and felt less stressed and threatened by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a new UBC The University of British Columbia research. Based on daily diary dat...

UK-backed firm buys vaccine facility from Benchmark Holdings

A firm backed by the UK government has purchased a vaccine manufacturing facility from healthcare company Benchmark Holdings as the country ramps up efforts to produce potential coronavirus vaccines. The London-listed company said on Thursd...

U.S. envoy condemns Afghan cagainst Taliban as civilians among 45 killed

Afghan government forces killed 45 people, including civilians, in airstrikes against Taliban fighters in a western province bordering Iran on Wednesday, drawing condemnation from the U.S. envoy trying to start peace talks involving all sid...

AP Explains: Hagia Sophia's history of conflict and faith

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to join hundreds of worshippers Friday for the first Muslim prayers at the Hagia Sophia in 86 years, after a controversial high court ruling paved the way for the landmark monument to be t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020