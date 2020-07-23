Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 23

BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 BOLIVIA - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by videoconference) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept.

DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 23

** BAGHDAD - Iraq Foreign minister Fuad Hussein holds talks with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Olavi Haavisto. ** BEIRUT - Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian meets Lebanese President Michel Aoun - 0630 GMT. ** BEIRUT - France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian meets Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab - 0800 GMT. ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Minister of European Union Affairs Volkan Bozkır - 0930 GMT. ** LISBON - Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto and his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva hold a joint press conference in Lisbon - 1630 GMT. ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades at the Elysee palace in Paris - 0830 GMT. RIYADH - G20 Digital Economy Ministers meet to examine digital technologies (final day). SAINT PETERSBURG - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (final day).

BRUSSELS - The European Parliament holds a special session to discuss the EU's budget and coronavirus recovery fund that were agreed earlier this week by EU leaders during a marathon summit - 0730 GMT. ACCRA - Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presents mid-year budget review - 0800 GMT. GENEVA - Roberto Azevedo, director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), gives press conference after two-day general council - 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks at an online event on Central and Eastern Europe's transition to green energy - 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti speaks on freedom of movement in the EU - 1200 GMT.

SYDNEY - Australian Treasurer Frydenberg updates the outlook for the economy and stimulus programmes, including JobKeeper. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 24

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 25 ** KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia hosts virtual meet for APEC trade ministers - 0530 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27

** NAIROBI - Kenya president Kenyatta meets county governors on COVID-19 response plans, measures to take in response to surging cases. MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers state of the nation address. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 28

GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1.

PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, July 31

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. HANOI - Vietnam hosts 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 1 PENANG, Malaysia - APEC Third Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM3) and Related Meetings (to Aug. 15).

GLOBAL - World Breastfeeding Week (to Aug. 7). WARSAW - Poland marks 76th anniversary of its war-time Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation.

CHINA – 93rd founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

MANILA - Philippines' finance minister, Carlos Dominguez, attends an online economic forum to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and economic outlook for the second half - 0700 GMT. HIROSHIMA, Japan - Hiroshima Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. BELARUS – Belarus Presidential Election.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12 GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14 PAKISTAN – 73rd anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

JAPAN – 75th anniversary of country's surrender in World War Two. INDIA – 73rd anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule.

LIECHTENSTEIN - 214th Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19 GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day.

MOSCOW – 28th anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 SYRIA – 7th anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22 HANOI, Vietnam - 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 52) (to Aug 29). HANOI - Vietnam hosts 9th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 23 BALTIC WAY – 31st anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 24 POLAND - Poland marks the 31st anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989.

UKRAINE – 29th Anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON – 208th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 76th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 BOLIVIA - Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by videoconference) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18). LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency hosts an EU-China Summit - 0730 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New ZealandNew Zealand House of Representatives election. New Zealand – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to September 28). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

SC collegium recommends appointment of permanent judges at Kerala, Bombay and Jharkhand HCs

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommened appointment of 10 Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in high courts of Kerala, Jharkhand and Bombay. While four additional judges were proposed to be appointed to Bombay High Court, four were re...

Sumatran tiger cub learns to hunt from mother at Poland zoo

A 2-month-old Sumatran tiger cub is getting to know the world and learning to hunt from her mother at a zoo in southwestern Poland, the first such cub born there in 20 years. The as-yet-unnamed female cub was born May 23 as her mother Nuris...

AP-NORC poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks

Three out of four Americans, including a majority of Republicans, favor requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes, a new poll finds, reflecting fresh alarm over spiking coronavirus cases and a growing embrace of gove...

Record 1,078 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 28 deaths

With a highest single-day spike of 1,078 cases, the coronavirus case count in Gujarat crossed 52,000 on Thursday, the state health department said. While the number of cases reached 52,563, death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose t...
