Delhi riots: Court seeks reply of Jail authorities for not releasing man 15 days after bail

The court was hearing an application seeking status report on bail bonds of Suhail, who was granted relief on July 8 in cases related to rioting in Dayalpur area in February, during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has sought reply from the Mandoli Jail authorities over not releasing a man though he got bail 15 days ago in two cases related to northeast Delhi riots, and said he was "unnecessarily getting harassed" for delay in verification of his bail bonds. The court was hearing an application seeking status report on bail bonds of Suhail, who was granted relief on July 8 in cases related to rioting in Dayalpur area in February, during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak, in his July 22 order, directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Krishna Nagar Police Station for expeditious verification of bail bonds paid by Suhail. During the hearing held through video conferencing, Deputy Jail Superintendent of Mandoli prison told the court that the particulars of surety in one of the cases had been verified but the details of the other case were yet to be verified by the concerned police station.

The Deputy Jail Superintendent further informed that wireless messages were sent on July 14 and July 21 to the SHO of Krishna Nagar police station with intimation to Deputy Commissioner of Police of Shahdara. The court was further informed that the duty officer of the concerned police station was also contacted for early verification.

"In the FIRs, accused (Suhail) was granted bail on July 8 and had furnished bail bonds of sureties Athar and Iliyas in both the FIRs with FDRs of Rs 20,000 each to the concerned Jail Superintendent, Mandoli. "The Jail Superintendent sent the bail bonds for verification. However, till date, applicant (Suhail) has not been released and is unnecessarily getting harassed just for verification report," the court said. Suhail had furnished the bail bonds with the sureties on July 9 and the particulars were sent to the concerned police station on July 14, said his counsel advocate Nasir Ali.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

