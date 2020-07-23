Left Menu
J-K: 2 held for smuggling cough syrup bottles, tablets

Two people were arrested for illegally smuggling cough syrup bottles and Spasmo Proxyvon tablets in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:54 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Two people were arrested for illegally smuggling cough syrup bottles and Spasmo Proxyvon tablets in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. According to the police, 28,800 bottles of cough syrup and over 1 lakh strips of Spasmo Proxyvon (Pain killer) tablets have been seized.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kathua Shailendra Misra said, "We have arrested two accused with 28,800 bottles of cough syrup and over 1 lakh strips of Spasmo Proxyvon tablets that were being smuggled from Punjab to Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir." Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

