Defence Minister chairs GoM meet on welfare of street vendors

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired a Group of Minister (GoM) meeting on welfare of street vendors at South Block on Thursday. Office of Defence Minister of India in a tweet said that GoM reviewed the progress of Pradhanmantri Street Vendor's Aatmanirbhar Nidhi.

"The GoM meeting on Welfare of Street Vendors today reviewed the progress of Pradhanmantri Street Vendor's Aatmanirbhar Nidhi. This scheme was launched on 02 June 2020 by the Ministry of Urban Development," it tweeted. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State (MoS) Finance Anurag Thakur and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were present in the meeting.

On May 14, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the second tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package in wake of coronavirus outbreak and said "For street vendors, a liquidity provision of Rs 5,000 crore will be made to provide credit facility to 50 lakh street vendors. Initial working capital will be of up to Rs 10,000 per person." (ANI)