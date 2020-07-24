Huawei lawyers ask Canada court to stay CFO extradition -documents

Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, have applied to a Canadian court for stays of the proceedings for her extradition to the United States, documents released on Thursday showed. In requests partly based on what the lawyers call the destruction of the integrity of the judicial process by U.S. President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration, they cite an intention to use Meng "as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute."

Meng was arrested in December 2018 at the Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States. U.S. authorities accuse her of bank fraud for misleading HSBC about Huawei's ties to a company operating in Iran, putting HSBC at risk of fines and penalties for breaking U.S. sanctions on Tehran.