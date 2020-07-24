Left Menu
K'taka: ASHA workers' protest demanding PPE kits, salary hike enters 14th day

The protest by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers under the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) entered its 14th day on Friday demanding personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and a salary of at least Rs 12,000 per month.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-07-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 16:06 IST
ASHA workers protesting in front of deputy commissioner's office in Shivamogga. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The protest by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers under the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) entered its 14th day on Friday demanding personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and a salary of at least Rs 12,000 per month. They have been protesting in different parts of Karnataka since July 10.

Staging a protest in front of the deputy commissioner's office, the ASHA workers complained of the government turning a deaf ear to their problems. Clad in their signature pink saris, they raised slogans to demand appropriate salary for their work and the necessary equipment to protect them from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. They said that they worked tirelessly during the COVID-19-induced lockdown without any safety. The department only provided them with sub-standard equipment to combat the deadly virus. All they were asking for is a basic pay of Rs 12,000 against the current pay of Rs 6,000.

Prema, an ASHA worker said, "The authorities are praising our work, clapping for us and showering flowers on us but are not listening to our grievances." (ANI)

